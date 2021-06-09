Wigan college lecturer plays his part in rollout of coronavirus vaccine

Tim Ablett, who teaches health and social care at Wigan and Leigh College, has been volunteering with St John Ambulance to provide Covid-19 vaccinations.

He said: “It makes you feel proud that you’re helping people and they are so appreciative and feel like they can start to live their lives again.

Tim, from Southport, underwent training in December to learn how to administer the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs.

Part of his training was completing 21 hours of e-learning about the different vaccines and how to treat people who may get allergic reactions.

He started work in March at a pharmacy in Sefton, Merseyside, and has so far given injections to more than 200 people.

Tim said: “It’s good to use my skills and experience to do my bit and it allows me to update my occupational competencies as well and keeps me up to date with current practices.

An experienced health professional, Tim has been a lecturer at Wigan and Leigh College for more than eight years.

He is also a crew member and trustee of Southport Lifeboat, which means he is on-call 24 hours a day for the charity’s off-shore rescue service and is responsible for making the organisation as Covid-safe as possible.

Despite his busy schedule, he has also found time to study for a criminology and law degree from the Open University.

Part of the course sees him explore further his keen interest in legislation, which will help him when teaching health and social care students.

More than 40m people nationwide have now had their first dose of the coronavirus vaccination,with more than 27m receiving both jabs.

As the rollout continues across the country, people aged 25 to 29 joined those eligible for the vaccination yesterday.

The Government aims to offer the first jab to all adults by the end of July.