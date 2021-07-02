Wigan health bosses speak about high Covid-19 rate

Health chiefs spoke after Wigan Council's weekly coronavirus tracker showed the borough had England's eighth-highest case rate between June 19 and June 25.

There were 1,388 new cases identified in the borough in that seven-day period, giving a rate of 407.1 cases per 100,000 people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Kate Ardern and Dr Tim Dalton

In a joint statement Professor Kate Ardern, director of public health at Wigan Council, and Dr Tim Dalton, chair of NHS Wigan Borough CCG and local GP, said: “Although it is obviously disappointing that our rates have returned to the level they are now at, the trend is not wholly unexpected with where we have been in recent weeks and because the Delta variant is more transmissible.

“The good news is our vaccination rollout continues to be a success and the fantastic whole-system approach in Wigan borough remains wholly committed to keeping our residents safe.

“Adults of all ages are now being urged to come forward if they are yet to receive their first dose. Second doses are equally as important, so when you get the text or call for your second dose, please get it done.

“By continuing to work together as a community, we can reduce the chance of transmission through following the 3Ws: wash your hands, watch your distance, wear a mask. Keep indoor spaces well ventilated and meet people outside your household outdoors if possible.

“It is also vital to self-isolate immediately when you are advised to or have symptoms, take regular lateral-flow tests if non-symptomatic and book a PCR test immediately if you do develop symptoms.”

Wigan Council said a new PCR symptomatic test site is operating at the Chapel Lane car park in Wigan town centre, replacing the previous site at Central Park. Anyone with symptoms should book a test at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.

Walk-in vaccine clinics for a first dose of the Pfizer jab are available this weekend and will continue through next week. Find out more at https://healthierwigan.nhs.uk/covid-19-vaccination/walk-in-vaccine-clinics/

Adults aged 18 to 39 are now priority groups in the borough