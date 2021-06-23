Wigan mapped: The areas where the Covid-19 Delta variant cases are rising and falling
Wigan is a mixed bag in the latest statistics with cases falling in some places and rising in others.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 12:45 pm
With the Delta variant from India now making up 99 per cent of new cases across the UK, Wigan is still in the grip of the crisis but unlike last week's figures, now some areas are showing a decline in cases.
The figures, from Public Health England, show which neighbourhoods saw an increase and a decrease in cases for the seven days to June 17, 2021.
