Wigan mapped: The areas where the Covid-19 Delta variant cases are rising and falling

With the Delta variant from India now making up 99 per cent of new cases across the UK, Wigan is still in the grip of the crisis but unlike last week's figures, now some areas are showing a decline in cases.

The figures, from Public Health England, show which neighbourhoods saw an increase and a decrease in cases for the seven days to June 17, 2021.

The images used are for illustrative purposes only and not linked to the data.

1. Hindley East - 18 cases, down by 13 Photo: Google Buy photo

2. Wigan East - cases 11, down by 13 Photo: Google Buy photo

3. Aspull and Red Rock - cases 10, down by 12 Photo: Google Buy photo

4. Pemberton South - cases 13, down by 4 Photo: Google Buy photo