Wigan restaurant 'devastated' after Track and Trace alert forces closure ahead of Father's Day

The Fat Olive, in Upper Dicconson Street, shared the news online yesterday that it would be shutting until Friday June 25, following several positive Covid-19 tests among its workforce.

The news came just a day before the eatery was due to host families looking forward to Father's Day celebrations. The restaurant said it was "extremely devastated" that it was having to close, but said it was important to put safety first.

A statement from Fat Olive said: "Dear customers, we're sad to announce that unfortunately we will have to close our doors from today until Thursday 24th June.

The Fat Olive in Wigan

"We have been advised by NHS Track and Trace to close, as a few members of our staff have tested positive.

"If you have booked a table with us over the weekend and for Father's Day, please know we are extremely devastated that we won't be open, please accept our apologies and any inconvenience this may cause.

"It's important that we put everyone's safety first in order to move forward. If you would like to reschedule your booking please visit our website. We will open our doors again Friday 25th June, we look forward to seeing you then!"