Wigan Warriors fan can get Covid-19 jab before match

NHS Wigan Borough CCG is holding a walk-in clinic from 4pm to 7.45pm at Robin Park Leisure Centre, providing the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone aged 16 and over.

More walk-in clinics will be held over the weekend as the rollout of the vaccination programme continues.

They will run from 9am to 1.30pm on Saturday at Robin Park Leisure Centre and St Peter's Pavilion in Hindley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A clinic will operate between the same times on Sunday at St Peter's Pavilion.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here