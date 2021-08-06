Wigan Warriors fan can get Covid-19 jab before match

Wigan Warriors fans who have not yet received the coronavirus vaccine can get the jab ahead of tonight's match.

By Gaynor Clarke
Friday, 6th August 2021, 4:20 pm

NHS Wigan Borough CCG is holding a walk-in clinic from 4pm to 7.45pm at Robin Park Leisure Centre, providing the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone aged 16 and over.

More walk-in clinics will be held over the weekend as the rollout of the vaccination programme continues.

They will run from 9am to 1.30pm on Saturday at Robin Park Leisure Centre and St Peter's Pavilion in Hindley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A clinic will operate between the same times on Sunday at St Peter's Pavilion.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here

Vaccinations are being offered at various clinics around Wigan
Wigan WarriorsCCGNHS