Covid cases in North West hospitals have spiked for the second time this year – as new data shows the full impact of the ‘quad-demic’ of viruses on NHS services this winter.

There were an average of 162 people a day in hospital beds with covid in the region last week (ending 30 March), up more than 14 per cent from the previous week and the highest since early January.

The last winter sitrep data of the season shows the number of hospital beds taken up nationally by Covid, flu, RSV or norovirus this winter was almost 600,000 - more than the equivalent of the population of Malta.

The data also showed hospital capacity remains constrained, with 94.1 per cent of adult beds occupied and a total of 90,475 adult patients in hospital each day.

The rise in Covid cases comes after the NHS kicked off its spring Covid-19 vaccination campaign on Monday (March 31).

In the North West just under a million people who are most at risk are eligible to come forward for their jab and top up their protection - including older adults, care home residents and those who are immunosuppressed.

Dr Michael Gregory, Regional Medical Director for NHS England – North West, said: “This has been a particularly challenging winter due to the ‘quad-demic’ of seasonal viruses that even now, in early spring, continue to circulate.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to our NHS staff working in the region, who go above and beyond every day to ensure patients are seen and treated and that they receive the highest standards of care possible.

“The Covid-19 virus can be highly dangerous and even life-threatening, particularly for older people and those with a weakened immune system, so I’d urge everyone eligible to come forward for the vaccination as soon as possible.

“If you need medical help or advice and you’re unsure what to do, NHS 111 can help to signpost to appropriate NHS services. This will mean that A&E and 999 services have more time to deal with serious and life-threatening conditions, such as heart attacks, strokes, breathing problems, and serious accidents.”

You can access the weekly situation report data via Statistics » Urgent and Emergency Care Daily Situation Reports 2024-25.