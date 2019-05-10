Crowds flock to church to see famous healer on visit to Wigan

After three full-house services over one weekend, more than 140 worshippers received healing from one of world’s renowned evangelists, Rev Melvin Banks at Living Faith Church in Orrell.

People came from all over as word got about that the 84-year-old US preacher was back in Wigan 40 years after his last visit.

The congregation at one of Rev Melvin Bankss services

Hosted by the pastoral team at Living Faith church, which is led by Bishop Steven Evans, the event was a huge success, so much so Rev Banks will return on June 1.

Bishop Steven said: “We are delighted and thrilled that Melvin chose Living Faith to make his return to Wigan. I first met him in London at meetings held there, and I knew I had to have him return to Wigan.”

Rev Banks said: “The weekend has been tremendous, not only for the new souls won for the Lord but that 140 received healing too is just thrilling.

“Living Faith is a new church in Wigan and I implore all your readers to come to any service at any time for a truly modern approach to worshipping our God.

“If any of your readers are looking for a new lively and Jesus led church, come to any service, Living Faith will make you truly welcome.”

Wigan Observer staff member James Wilson visited one of the services and said he was “blown away” by the many folk who when up to the altar with aches and pains of all sorts and walked away without crutches, helped by a family member and pain-free.

Rev Melvin at each service would deliver scriptures to the congregations, then perform his gift of healing to all who requested it.

James said: “I’m a committed Christian and to see how far this new church has come in such a short time is testament to Bishop Steven and his pastoral team.

“The worship by the live band and singers worked the congregation into a deep sense of Godly spirit, on top John Gaughan from Living Faith sang two of his self-written hymnals – it was two hours that shot by! I was spiritually uplifted and went home with a huge smile on my face!”

Living Faith’s Sunday service is 10.30am. Rev Banks will return on Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and 2 to the church on Church Street, Orrell.