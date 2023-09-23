Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derrick Cunliffe is a wheelchair user after being diagnosed with MS in 2014. The dad-of-two is cared for at Wickham Hall retirement housing complex in Knightshill Crescent, off Railway Street.

Both his children - son Connor, 26, and Terri, 31 - now live in Australia. It was Terri who organised the skydive for him as a birthday treat.

Derrick Cunliffe (centre) pictured with daughter Terri Morris and her husband Ben at a family Christmas

This involved him being lifted bodily out of his wheelchair and then floating for a few minutes above a powerful vertical wind tunnel.

Terri, 31, said: "There was no family history so it came as a surprise and took a few years to diagnose. He had full use of his body until less than a year into being diagnosed when he lost the use of 95% of his body.

"For his birthday, I wanted to give him something that was a little different, aside from the usual box of chocolates that he would probably struggle to open. I stumbled on a great website which organises accessible-friendly experiences. After checking with him first, he agreed to let me organise an accessible-friendly indoor skydive for him.

"His care worker posted the video linked via Facebook. Seeing him fly high, soaring through the sky aka wind tunnel, just shows that there are no limits to what you can achieve. It's a true inspiration."

Derrick Cunliffe takes flight

Derrick, a former plasterer, said: "It was quite an experience. It was good to get out of my wheelchair for a few minutes. I could have done with it lasting a bit longer."

Terri added: "For his next experience, he warned me to check with him first, his words 'I don't want you go booking me an experience in the ring with Mike Tyson!'

"I can't wait to see what he does next, hopefully it's a trip to Australia for his son's birthday."