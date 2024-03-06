Doctor will run the London Marathon to raise money for Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dr. Napoleon Charaklias is an ENT head and neck surgeon who has been treating and providing care to patients diagnosed with cancer.

He has been doing part of his training at Wigan Infirmary and has seen the way the local Wigan and Leigh Hospice has helped provide care and support to patients.

So far he has raised nearly £2,000 for the hospice, with people being able to donate through his profile on the London Marathon website.

In his profile he states: "Hospices play a significant role in providing compassionate medical care...This results to a better quality of life!"

The London Marathon is an annual event, taking place on the 21st of April, to celebrate fun, fundraising and fancy dress, with over a million people having taken part over the years.

All the funds Dr. Napoleon raises will go directly to Wigan and Leight Hospice, a charitable hospice which helps to care and support patients and their in the borough.