Double shortlisting for Wigan’s hospitals at the 2024 HSJ Digital Awards

An artificial intelligence programme, that supports diagnosis and care pathways for upper and lower limb fracture detection, has been shortlisted in the Driving Change through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation category, while the Trust’s Electronic SBAR (Situation; Background; Assessment; Recommendation) tool has been nominated in the Improving Urgent and Emergency Care through Digital category.

Pam Green, Associate Director of Information Management and Technology at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL), said: “I am hugely proud of the achievement in implementing the Artificial Intelligence solution for Upper and Lower Limb Fracture Detection here at WWL. We are proud to be the first to implement the solution in the UK and have seen the benefits of imaging results being returned in minutes enabling clinicians to review this and inform patient care decisions and treatment.

“AI solutions are still developing, and we ensure reported outcomes of fracture or no fracture are reviewed regularly to be assured of their accuracy. The use of AI is a great example of digital innovation which we aim to share with our peers.”

IM&T HSJ Award Shortlisting

A total of 343 entries have been received for this year’s Digital Awards, with 165 projects and individuals meriting inclusion on the final shortlist. The high volume - and exceptional quality – of applications once again mirrors the impressive levels of innovation and care continually being developed across the UK’s healthcare system.

Alison Murphy, WWL’s Emergency Department (ED) Unit Leader added: “I feel proud that the Electronic SBAR has been shortlisted in the HSJ Digital awards 2024. To lead on such an amazing project, working in collaboration with the Health Information System (HIS) team, which the teams in ED and the medical assessment units embraced, was a privilege that has now embedded a new process which not only improves patient flow but, more importantly patient experience and safety.”

The electronic SBAR auto populates information from the patients’ medical records to provide a structured history and plan for patients being admitted for continuation of care. The wards can then access this on HIS, removing the need for verbal and handwritten handovers. This removes the risk of information being missed or lost and helps aids timely, safe and efficient transfers to the wards.

Following the thorough judging process, ahead of the official awards ceremony to be held on 6 June 2024, both projects stood out as a real ‘success stories’ worthy of a prized place on the panel’s shortlist.

HSJ editor Alastair McLellan, said: “It always gives me great pleasure to congratulate our finalists at this stage of the judging process and this year is no exception as we acknowledge WWL for being shortlisted in each category.

“We can’t wait to welcome our finalists to the awards ceremony in June, celebrating their impressive achievements and jointly acknowledging our values of sharing best practice, improving patient outcomes and continuously driving for better service.”