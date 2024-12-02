Desperate loved ones of a Wigan grandmother have launched an appeal to fund an emergency flight home after she fell gravely ill in America.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stranded in the critical care unit of a hospital in Orlando, Florida, as medical bills mount, 76-year-old Patricia Bunting has no travel insurance, and horrified relatives have been quoted anything between £48,000 and £138,000 for a medical repatriation flight.

The three-week trip to the US had been meant as a swansong overseas holiday, Patricia knowing that she would probably not be fit for any further excursions abroad due to suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and atrial fibrillation (an irregular heart beat.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The retired cleaner admitted to concerned daughter Emma before flying that she did have reservations, but convinced herself that she would be fine, as she would be accompanied by sons David and Paul plus grandson William who all live with her in Poolstock.

Patricia Bunting is fighting for her life in an Orlando hospital after her last overseas holiday went tragically wrong

Emma, 40, tried to dissuade Patricia from going after discovering she was not insured because she was being quoted £3,000 to £6,000 which would have doubled the cost of the holiday she had saved up for over two years and made it unaffordable. But she insisted she would be fine.

But four days before she was due to fly home, Patricia complained of feeling weak and was then found collapsed in her hotel bathroom. She was taken to hospital where it was found that she had contracted both influenza and Covid-19 which, on top of her COPD, made her dangerously ill.

She spent five days in intensive care and is now in critical care, Emma saying she has been unconscious for the past two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brothers and grandson had to take their flights back on November 28 and so now Patricia is alone and stranded in hospital thousands of miles from home.

Patricia Bunting in happier times

Emma, who did not go on the holiday, has now set up a GoFundMe page to raise £50,000 to cover a flight home so that her treatment can continue here.

She said: “It’s horrible to think of my mum stuck over in America, fighting for her life and all on her own.

"I did say to her she shouldn’t have gone, but she had always taken out travel insurance on all her many other holidays overseas and never needed it and she said ‘I’ll be fine, I’ve got my sons to look after me.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People will say she shouldn’t have gone but now that she’s in that situation, what would you as a loved one do? I don't want her to die over there. The best place for her is back here where she can continue to receive treatment near to home where she will be surrounded by her family.”

The best option would be for Patricia to come back on a commercial flight with oxygen and assistance, which would cost £7,000, but at present family are not sure that she would be well enough to do that.

Emma added: “My mum lost my dad more than 30 years ago when he suffered a massive heart attack. She has been a rock for the whole family ever since and helped me through difficult times.

"It’s our turn to help her now in this hour of need. Any donations would be very gratefully received.”