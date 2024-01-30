ENERGETIC: Wigan leisure centre classes have folk dancing their way to fitness
Danielle Gregory, a member of the Be Well team, is pictured leading the Dance Fitness class. She says it’s fun way to work up a sweat with a salsa or a rhythmic rumba with the easy-to-follow steps, and readers can join in every Tuesday morning, from 10am to 11am at Hindley Leisure Centre.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 30th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
A fun way to get fit.
1. Dance Fitness
Danielle Gregory, a member of the Be Well team, leads the Dance Fitness class. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson