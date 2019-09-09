Everything you need to know about where you eat ...

Top food hygiene ratings have been dished out to a range of Wigan eateries visited by health inspectors in July.



Surprise visits were made at 60 of the borough’s food-serving establishments in July, with just under half of those reviewed (28) earning the highest possible mark of five.

How does your favourite eatery fare

The second highest mark of four was served up to 10 businesses, while seven were given a ‘good’ score of three.

There were eight premises ranked as two, while a further seven earned a one-star rating.

No businesses were scored zero for the month.

St John Rigby College’s catering service received a dreaded one rating in May, but earned a five following a re-inspection.

The popular Italian restaurant Rigaletto’s, based at the DW Stadium, was another establishment to bounce back from a disappointing result, earning a five just a month after being given a three.

Primrose Farm pub and restaurant, which opened in June with much fanfare, also earned the highest possible score at the first attempt.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.

The inspections continue throughout the year, with the ratings designed to provide reassurance to local customers.

A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

A four rating means standards are “good, “three” indicates a “generally satisfactory” performance, while “some improvement is necessary” for venues sporting a rating of two.

Anywhere with a rating of one star requires major improvement, and zero ratings demand “urgent improvement”.Establishments are also judged on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.

Credit is also given for confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce, as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of August 2019.

FIVE STARS:

Aramark at St John Rigby College, Gathurst Road, Orrell

Bengal Curry Pot, 1-3 Gerard Street, Ashton

Bispham Hall Recreation Club, Smethurst Road, Billinge

Chartwells, Warrington Road, Ashton

Crafty Cupcake, Private address

Dolce St Johns CE Junior and Infant School, Atherton Road, Hindley Green

Galloways, Carr Lane, Wigan

Galloways, Market Street, Wigan

Golborne Fry, 126 Lowton Road, Golborne

Greenhalgh’s, Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Greenhalghs, 58a Market Street, Wigan

Greenhalghs, 10 Standishgate, Wigan

Greenlands Out Of School Care Ltd, Garrett Lane, Tyldesley

Happy Hours Day Nursery, Downall Green Road, Ashton

Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club, Green Lane, Lowton

McColls, 308-338 Wigan Road, Ashton

Morrisons Local Service Station/Morrisons Local, East Lancashire Road, Lowton

Pipsqueaks Play Cafe Ltd, Orrell Road, Orrell

Primrose Farm, Queen Pit Road, Wigan

Rigalettos, Loire Drive, Robin Park

Rolando’s, Private address

Snack in the Box, Private address

Spice Lounge Seasonings, 8-9 Clayton Street, Wigan

St Johns Mosley Common Nursery & Out of Hours School Club, Commonside Road, Worsley

Sugar Mama, Private address

The Fish at Goose Green, 12 Clapgate Lane, Wigan

The Galley at LLSC, Green Lane, Lowton

Total Fitness Club Cafe, Warrington Road, Wigan

FOUR STARS:

Casa Carlos, 98 Standishgate, Wigan

Costa, 43a The Grand Arcade, Wigan

Green Cardamom, 4 Wigan Road, Ashton

Ince Balti, 148 Manchester Road, Ince

Sinners Club, 17a Wallgate, Wigan

St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School, Holmes House Avenue, Wigan

The Boulevard, 19 Wallgate, Wigan

Wellbeing Wigan CIC, 156 Gidlow Lane, Wigan

Wigan Auction House Cafe, Miry Lane, Wigan

Yates Fish & Chip Shop, 494 Warrington Road, Wigan

THREE STARS:

Al Capone, 56 Market Street, Hindley

Best One, 123 Scholes, Wigan

Golborne Chinese Kitchen, 59-61 High Street, Golborne

Munchies, 78a Bolton Road, Atherton

New Golden Dragon, 109 Beech Hill Avenue, Wigan

The Hot Spot Cafe, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan

The Red Dragon, 191 Scot Lane, Wigan

TWO STARS:

Cook & Foragers, School Lane, Haigh

McColls, 191 Warrington Road, Ince

Munchies, 16 Bulteel Street, Wigan

News and Booze, 451 Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw

Sunbeams Day Nursery, 23 Bolton Old Road, Atherton

Taz Mahal, 192 Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge

The Sandwich Corner, 35 Warrington Road, Ashton

ONE STAR:

Greyhound Hotel, Sporting Lodge Inns, Warrington Road, Leigh

Higher Ince Express, 98-100 Ince Green Lane, Ince

Lowton Tandoori Takeaway, 257 Newton Road, Lowton

Ozzy’s Pizza, 682 Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge

Spice Lounge, 91-93 Chapel Street, Leigh

The Sandwich Bar, Wigan Lane, Wigan

You You’s Fish & Chips Chinese Takeaway, 11 Oaklands Road, Lowton