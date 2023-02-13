Expert help on offer for Wigan residents living with chronic joint pain

Manchester Institute of Health and Performance (MIHP), which is operated by Nuffield Health, is running a 12-week programme to help people understand, manage and relieve pain.

More than 2,300 people have already taken part, with 69 per cent reporting clinically significant improvements in their condition.

Jon Taberner, senior rehabilitation specialist at the Manchester Institute of Health and Performance

Senior rehabilitation specialist Jon Taberner said: “Living with joint pain can be debilitating, but we’ve designed this unique, evidence-based programme to equip people with the knowledge and practical support to better manage pain in the long term.

"It’s open to anyone in Wigan suffering with chronic joint pain and is completely free.”

The programme follows a group format, with an average of 10 participants attending twice-weekly sessions.

There are education workshops and exercise classes to reduce pain and increase mobility, as well as providing the tools to support mental health and understand more about joint pain.