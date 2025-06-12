A popular Wigan town centre restaurant has had to call in pest control after rats were spotted outside its premises.

Hedera on Millgate stresses that exterminators have given the interior of the tapas bar a clean bill of health, with the vermin problem being concentrated under external decking.

And it blames building works nearby, along with food littering for the problem and has called on other businesses in the Wiend area to take similar measures.

Construction of the new Stack hospitality and entertainment hub along with the conversion of the former Civic Centre into business incubator units just yards away have involved significant building work.

A statement posted on social media reads: “We want to keep everyone fully informed following the recent activity outside our premises.

"Although this problem has in no way stemmed individually from Hedera, we have taken steps to combat this issue for ourselves and hope other local businesses will do the same.

"An independent pest control team visited this morning and confirmed that there is absolutely no pest activity inside our restaurant – and there never has been.

"However, they have taken intensive measures to drive out any exterior pest activity from anywhere near our premises.

"We’ve taken these steps purely to put our loyal customers at ease and as an added precaution.

“To give a bit more context: recent development and construction work across the road has disturbed the area, likely causing rats to leave their usual habitats.

"This is the first time we’ve ever experienced anything like this at Hedera Wigan and it has come as a surprise to us.

"It’s clear this is a wider issue affecting the whole area, made worse by people gathering nearby and leaving food and rubbish around.

"Our decking has unfortunately become a target, but we want to stress that we have always maintained the highest standards of cleanliness.

"Our pest control partners will now be carrying out daily visits to monitor and ensure everything remains clear and under control.

"We’re also calling on all local businesses on The Wiend to take similar action so we can resolve this together as a community.

"We appreciate your understanding and patience while we take every precaution necessary.

"Our priority is, and always will be, the safety and comfort of our customers.

"We’ll keep you updated and look forward to welcoming you back very soon.”

The business published a report from Pestaway confirming that there were no internal pest issues found.