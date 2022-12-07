Extra support on offer for Wigan carers giving end-of-life care to loved ones

Staff from Wigan Borough Palliative Care and End of Life Learning Hub are holding sessions every month in Standish and Pemberton, where they can answer questions and discuss any learning needs for carers.

They will also give short presentations for carers on topics including common symptoms at the end of life, spirituality, dementia and pain, and loss, grief and bereavement.

Debbie Jones, manager of the practice development team at Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Debbie Jones, hub lead, said: “We are so pleased to offer education for the first time to members of the public who are caring for a loved one. It is something we feel is crucial to the support of those individuals whose caring role may be overlooked, as they are a family member or friend of someone with a life-limiting illness.

“The drop-in sessions are a welcoming safe place for anyone who has any questions or feels they have more to learn about caring for someone who is palliative or at end of life. Please do come and see us.”

Drop-in sessions at Standish Library run from noon to 2pm on December 12, January 9, February 13 and March 13.

They will be held at Pemberton Clinic from 12.30pm to 3pm on December 13, January 10, February 14 and March 14.

