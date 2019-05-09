Family fund-raiser for battling Wigan teenager Jade Almond

Wiganers will come together this weekend for a fund-raising spectacular helping a teenager struck down by a neurological condition organised by her cousins.

Lauren and Connor Almond, from Aspull, are putting on the lavish night at The Monaco in Hindley on Saturday evening in aid of Abram teenager Jade Almond.

Lauren Almond

Jade has been battling functional neurological disorder (FND), which left her partly paralysed, since last year but having made a recovery went back to square one following an horrendous motorway shunt.

Lauren and Connor were so shocked by what had happened to a family member that they decided to throw themselves into the efforts to pay for as much specialist rehab at a residential centre in Sheffield as possible.

The evening will be a celebration of some of Jade’s many hobbies and interests, including football and music.

Lauren and Connor’s mum Norma Littler said: “It’s coming along really well; they’ve sold about 150 tickets.

“They are looking forward to it.

“It feels like it has been a long time organising this.

“It has been difficult for Lauren and Connor seeing what happened to Jade but they’re putting everything on this charity night to take their minds off everything.

“They just want to raise as much money as possible for Jade.

“She’s only at Steps until later this month and we need to carry her forward because they are worried what is going to happen to her rehabilitation if she can’t stay there and has to come home.

“Anything, absolutely anything, we can get will be a bonus.”

Thanks to intensive work at Steps Jade is making progress in her battle with FND, getting movement back into her arm and building up her core strength in hydrotherapy sessions.

However, she is still experiencing a lot of neck and back pain and is unable to bear weight or sit up independently.

Her mum Michelle wrote on the fund-raising event’s page on social media: “Jade is working as hard as ever, she is able to move her arm which was paralysed and continuing to work on her hand.

“Please keep sharing our charity night. It will be a fantastic night and we need to keep her at Steps. We can’t thank you all enough for the amazing support we have had.”

The fund-raiser for Jade will be compered by singer and venue manager John Norcott, who will also perform on The Monaco’s stage as part of the entertainment bill.

Former Byrchall High School pupil Jade is a goalkeeper for one of Wigan Athletic Ladies’ youth teams and also has a passion for dancing.

The charity night is on Saturday at the Atherton Road venue from 7pm.

Anyone wanting to go who has not bought a ticket in advance will be able to pay on the door on a first-come, first-served basis.

To find out more about the event, search for Charity Night For Jade Almonds Rehabilitation X on Facebook.

Jade’s family is also running a fund-raising campaign to help her at www.gofundme.com/jades-rehabilitation