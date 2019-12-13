Family’s emotional thanks as appeal total grows for injured Wigan teenager

A Wigan family has spoken of the “overwhelming” support they have received for their fund-raising bid to bring a paralysed teenager home.

Harvey Leyland, 17, suffered horrendous, life-changing injuries following what appeared to be an innocuous fall from a sofa while playing with a puppy at his Whelley home.

His family are now embarking on the colossal task of trying to raise £50,000 through Go Fund Me to make the necessary adaptations to the house on Baclaw Close.

So far more than £7,500 has been raised and Harvey’s plight has also been spoken about widely on social media in recent days.

The wave of attention started when people in the Whelley area noticed the Leyland family did not have the usual elaborate festive lights display at their home to raise money for charity.

That led to a Wigan Observer article about Harvey’s shocking injuries and the fund-raising campaign being shared, and Harvey’s mum Angela Leyland said she was grateful so many people are once again taking an interest.

She said: “It’s overwhelming. A lot of people are talking about it since it went on Facebook that there wouldn’t be the usual Christmas lights this year and people have said they will donate.

“I am immensely grateful to every single person who has donated. If I could go round to each of their houses to see them I would, I’m so thankful.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen but all I can think about is getting Harvey home.”

Harvey is currently in the specialist spinal unit at Southport and is paralysed from the neck down.

It is now five months since he was rushed to hospital from his home following the freak incident, with his move to the rehab centre coming after two months in Salford Royal Hospital.

Angela described the difficulty Harvey, who is a keen horseman, is having coming to terms with the appalling circumstances he faces.

She said: “It’s hard because you are up and down so much. You’re grateful for the support but then sometimes you go to see Harvey and he’s on a real downer.

“Sometimes he will be laughing and happy, but the next thing he can be quite down and depressed and sometimes he can be angry as well.

“He’s got so many emotions which is understandable. With his age and circumstances it must be so frustrating for him.

“He’s been in hospital or the spinal unit now since July. I can’t believe how fast the time has gone. To be honest I still can’t get my head round it. I still think I will wake up one day and find it’s all been a horrible nightmare.”

Generous supporters are rallying round to help the Leylands, with one friend organising a horse show at a riding centre which brought in £2,000 and planning a second fund-raising event for January.

Find out more or donate to the fund-raising here