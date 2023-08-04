Famous mint balls turn blue to mark milestone anniversary for Wigan's hospitals

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) has formed a partnership with Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls to mark 150 years since the opening of Wigan Infirmary and 75 years of the NHS.

Chris Swann, senior executive assistant at the trust’s headquarters, suggested commemorating the occasions with a special “NHS blue” mint ball.

John Winnard, joint managing director at William Santus & Co Ltd, with the blue Uncle Joe's mint balls made for Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

He contacted the Uncle Joe’s team in Wigan, who welcomed the idea, which coincided with the firm celebrating 125 years of “making life sweeter” in 2023.

WWL’s medical director Prof Sanjay Arya was given a tour of the Toffee Works factory, on Dorning Street, to see how the mint balls were made and a plan was developed to create the new sweet.

Prof Arya said: “It was an honour to be invited to visit the factory and I’m very excited to see the culmination of this initiative come to fruition. As an anchor institution in the Wigan borough, it is always pleasing to work in conjunction with long-standing businesses in our community.”

The specially-made blue mint balls are now being sold exclusively in shops and outlets across the trust, with all profits being donated to WWL’s Three Wishes Charity.

Mr Swann said: “It was a real treat to visit the factory and I’m thrilled that the Uncle Joe’s team, and especially [managing directors] John and Antony Winnard, were so welcoming and open to working with us.

"I’m sure that many of our staff and patients will be keen to purchase this limited-edition ‘NHS blue’ mint ball.”

John Winnard, joint managing director at William Santus & Co Ltd, which produces the mint balls, said: “We are so very proud to work in collaboration with WWL to commemorate all the special birthdays this year and also to help WWL to raise money for such a worthy cause as the Three Wishes Charity.