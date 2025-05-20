Police are appealing for help in tracing the Wigan Observer’s resident GP columnist after he disappeared more than a week ago.

They say they are increasingly concerned for the welfare of Dr Zak Uddin, who had been taking a break from his writing duties for the paper since December due to health issues.

Dr Zak, who lives in Euxton, was last seen in the Chorley area on Monday May 12.

Officers believe he later travelled to Middlesbrough where his dark purple Volkswagen Touran was last seen in the Low Lane area at around 2.30pm that same day.

Cleveland Police are leading the search for the 44-year-old and the force is appealing for anyone with information on his whereabouts or recent sightings to get in touch.

Dr Zak grew up in Euxton and was appointed a full time GP at the Surgery in Chorley in 2021. He has also worked as a GP at Standish Medical Practice and Buckshaw Village Medical Group.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are urgently appealing for help from the public to trace missing 44-year-old Zakariya Waqar-Uddin.

“Zakariya was last seen in the Chorley area of Lancashire on Monday May 12 but it’s thought he was heading back to Middlesbrough.

“It’s believed he was driving a dark purple Volkswagen Touran which was last seen in the Low Lane area of Middlesbrough at around 2.30pm on Monday May 12.

“Officers are concerned for Zakariya’s welfare and are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 089736.”