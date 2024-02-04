Fewer pregnant women in Wigan were smokers in the months before giving birth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Maternal smoking rates across the country fell from 9.1 per cent in the three months to September 2022-23 to 7.5 per cent in the same period of 2023-24.
However, it meant the national target of six per cent was missed yet again, with Action on Smoking and Health saying the Government is not on track to hit it until around 2032.
NHS Digital figures show there were 64 pregnant women who were known to be smokers at the time of delivery in Wigan in the three months to September 2023.
This was equivalent to eight per cent of all 808 mothers registered at the former NHS Wigan Borough CCG area – down from 9.7 per cent during the same period in 2022-23.
Out of the 106 sub-integrated care boards in England, 22 met the national target of six per cent or fewer pregnant smokers – more than the year before, when there were only nine.
Hazel Cheeseman, deputy chief executive at Action on Smoking and Health, said: “Smoking rates during pregnancy have fallen over the last decade, although nationally we are not on track to hit the Government’s six per cent ambition until around 2032, a decade later than hoped for.
“Maternal smoking increases the risk of poor birth outcomes, including still birth, miscarriage and birth defects, so it's vital that every pregnant woman is offered support to quit smoking.”
There were some regional disparities, with the highest maternal smoking rate (10.1 per cent) in the North East and Yorkshire, while the lowest was in London – 3.8 per cent. The figure stood at 8.5 per cent in the North West.
Ms Cheeseman added: “Progress has improved over the last year coinciding with the roll out of new dedicated stop smoking support in maternity services.
“A new national financial incentive scheme for pregnant smokers and their partners due to be rolled out this year should further accelerate progress.
“However, more needs to be done to tackle the significant disparities in maternal smoking rates between different parts of the country and to address high rates of women relapsing to smoking postnatally.”