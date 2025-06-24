Fewer diagnoses of sexually transmitted infections were recorded in Wigan last year, new figures show.

It comes as experts warned the level of sexually transmitted infections in England remains a "big threat to sexual wellbeing".

Figures from the UK Health Security Agency show there were 1,649 STI diagnoses in Wigan in 2024, down 26 per cent from 2,236 the year before.

It included 868 diagnoses of chlamydia, 312 of gonorrhoea, and 31 of infectious syphilis in the area.

Dr Hamish Mohammed, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: "Levels of STIs in this country remain a big threat to sexual wellbeing.

"These infections can have a major impact on your health and that of any sexual partners – particularly if they are antibiotic resistant."

Across England, the number of infectious syphilis diagnoses increased slightly from 9,375 in 2023 to 9,535 last year.

This is despite an eight per cent fall in the total number of STI diagnoses, with 364,750 recorded in 2024.

The overall decline was driven by a 16 per cent drop in gonorrhoea diagnoses and a 13 per cent drop in chlamydia diagnoses.

However, separate UKHSA figures reveal there have been 14 cases of antibiotic-resistant gonorrhoea so far in 2025, more than the 13 cases recorded in all of 2024.

Dr Mohammed added: "If you've had condomless sex with new or casual partners – either in the UK or overseas – get tested for STIs and HIV at least yearly, even if you don't have symptoms. Regular testing protects both you and those you're having sex with.

"From August, eligible people will also be offered vaccination to reduce the risk of gonorrhoea, and we expect to see the immunisation programme have an impact on diagnoses of this infection in coming years – please take up the vaccine if you are offered it."

Professor Matt Phillips, president of the British Association for Sexual Health and HIV, said the fall in the total number of STI diagnoses this year is encouraging.

But he warned: "We nonetheless continue to see historically high rates of sexual infection, with particularly worrying continued increases in infections such as syphilis, which are at their highest-ever levels, and the continued spread of antibiotic-resistant disease.

"It is vital that clear steps are put in place to reverse these trends."

He added: "Sexual health services remain under immense pressure and these new tools risk being deployed into overstretched systems unable to support them effectively.

"We find ourselves at a critical point for securing the long-term viability of sexual health services in this country.

"Only a joined-up, ambitious national strategy can ensure that we are prepared not just for today's sexual health challenges, but for those we know are coming."