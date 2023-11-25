Anyone who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster only has three weeks left to make their appointment.

Both the National Booking Service (NBS) appointments and 119 appointments are set to close in mid-December, which is why NHS Greater Manchester (GM) is urging all eligible people who haven’t already had their Covid-19 booster vaccine to come forward now to protect themselves and vulnerable people during the festive period.

Autumn and winter is already associated with a rise in colds, flu and Covid, but it’s even more important that people who are at greater risk get their booster before the festive season – with parties and celebrating Christmas and New Year with family and friends making it easier for viruses to spread.

All those who are eligible are being urged to get their Covid booster jab

More than 400,000 booster vaccines have been delivered in Greater Manchester to people who are most at risk of becoming seriously ill with the virus since the latest phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme launched in September, but many more people are yet to come forward.

Dr Helen Wall, clinical director for population health at NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care said: “It’s great news that more than 400,000 people who are eligible for the autumn/winter Covid-19 booster have already come forward for the extra protection.

"But with more than half of those eligible still to be vaccinated, I would urge anyone who is eligible and has yet to get the top up of protection, to book one of the thousands of appointments we have available and get protected in time for Christmas.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy the festive period and all the fun that comes along with it, without the risk of becoming seriously ill, which is why the vaccines are so important.

"They continue to provide the best protection against complications and hospitalisation from Covid-19 and flu, so please make sure you get vaccinated when offered and encourage loved ones who are eligible to do the same.

“For the remaining time, booking an appointment is easier than ever, as well as the National Booking Service and calling 119, you can book on the NHS App.”

Although the last chance to book appointments via 119 is on Friday 15th December, and NBS is on Thursday 14th December, with the final appointments taking place on Friday 15th December – some Covid vaccinations may continue to be offered through walk-in and outreach clinics after that date and may also be offered to people who become newly immunosuppressed after the programme ends.