Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service is highlighting the dangers of jumping into or swimming in open water as part of its annual safety campaign.

It comes just days after 16-year-old Jamie Lewin died at a quarry in Appley Bridge.

The campaign shares heartbreaking stories of people who have lost loved ones in accidental drownings, to help prevent similar incidents happening.

Firefighters have been called to 41 fatal water incidents in the last five years.

Area manager and head of prevention at the fire service, Billy Fenwick, said: “Unfortunately we see tragic incidents of accidental drownings when the weather is warmer, as people attempt to cool off in open water.

“We are urging people to never be tempted to jump into any open water or swim in open water where it is not an organised event, it may be warm outside, but the water is not.

GMFRS colleagues with Chris Jordan.

"Cold water shock can kill even strong swimmers and there is also the risk of dangers lurking beneath the surface which may cause drowning.

“We continue to visit schools to share water safety messages through our Safe4Summer campaign, and I’d encourage parents and carers of young people to also speak to them about the dangers of open water, to be water aware and to respect the water.”

Banners have been put in locations of accidental drownings, paying tribute to those who have died and reminding people to not enter the water, while officers have been visiting schools to talk to pupils about staying safe around water.

Fire crews have also been out to tackle two moorland fires in Oldham and Bolton, one of which was started by a disposable barbecue on grass.

Water manager Alex Sugden said: “Every year, fires destroy countryside and wildlife across Greater Manchester and they are often caused by carelessness.

"We urge people enjoying the countryside to please never bring a barbecue.

"Fires on moorland can be incredibly dangerous, causing huge disruption to local communities, and taking up the time of our fire crews who may be needed for other serious incidents.”