Five-week-old kitten found abandoned on long distance train at railway station

Staff discovered the frightened feline on a CrossCountry service at Birmingham New Street station on Tuesday night (24/8).

Station staff cared for the tiny puss throughout the night before taking him to a vets the following day for a check up.

Experts at St George's veterinary clinic, in Wolverhampton, said although the kitten was extremely frightened by the journey he was in good health.

Network Rail bosses revealed they would be contacting the Cats Protection charity so he can now be rehomed.

Jess McLoughlin-Carroll, shift station manager, said: “We have no idea how this kitten came to be on the train, but because of its size we think it’s very unlikely it made it aboard on its own.

“An animal so small wouldn’t have survived long alone, especially in the dangerous environment of the railway.

Birmingham New Street posted images of the kitten on Twitter in a bid to reunite him with his owner and were inundated with offers to adopt him.

They wrote: "Cat-astrophe struck last night when a tiny kitten was found on a

@crosscountry train arriving into @networkrailbhm

"Fair to say kitty was feline purr-ty good after spending the night in the station! Retweet and share this to help us reunite lost kitty!"

The station later tweeted: "We've had an update from the vet - the tiny kitty is a 5-week-old male

"Please take EVERYTHING with you when you get off the train - we can't be a railway rescue centre!"