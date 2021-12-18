Fleet of 'green' ambulances set to roll onto Lancashire's roads

One of the new 'green' ambulances

The new ambulances are built to Euro 6 standards, producing fewer harmful pollutants, particularly nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons and particulate matter.

Converted from Fiat Ducato vans – the most reliable and fuel-efficient vehicle in its class – the new ambulances are replacements for existing vehicles over seven years old.

But the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) is keeping hold of 45 of the best ones until the end of winter to help maximise the fleet at the busiest time of year, thanks to a funding boost they have received to help with winter pressures.

Stations in Greater Manchester will get 29 new ambulances and 17 retained, Cumbria and Lancashire will get 24 new and 13 retained, and Cheshire and Merseyside will get two new vehicles and retain 15 existing ambulances.

Did you know?

It takes approximately 400 hours to convert a standard Fiat Ducato van into a high-specification emergency ambulance.