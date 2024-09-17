Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than 150,000 parents and carers of two to three-year-olds in the North West are being urged to book their children in for a flu vaccine, as the NHS ramps up its preparations for winter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NHS in the North West is sending invitations to the group from today (September 17), after the vaccine offer for pregnant women and school children kicked off earlier this month.

It’s important that those eligible come forward when they can to top up their protection ahead of winter, as immunity fades over time and viruses change and adapt each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flu vaccination campaign launched on September 1, with appointments running across autumn and winter to provide vital protection to prevent people from developing serious illnesses and ending up in hospital during the busy winter months

The flu vaccination campaign launched on September 1, with appointments running across autumn and winter to provide vital protection to prevent people from developing serious illnesses and ending up in hospital during the busy winter months.

The flu vaccine is usually given to children aged two to three years old as a quick and painless spray up the nose - without the need for an injection - unless your child cannot have porcine gelatine in medical products, in which case an injected flu vaccine is available as an alternative.

Flu season usually peaks in December and January, so starting vaccinations in autumn will ensure those most at risk are protected during the colder months when people gather indoors and viruses spread.

Last year, during the peak of winter flu cases, data showed there were 2,478 patients in hospital with flu each day in England - 2.5 times higher than compared to the year previous (2,478 w/e 4 February 2024 vs 961 in the same week of 2023).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Australia’s flu season this year – which is normally a good predictor for how seasonal viruses will play out in the English winter – saw health services manage a ‘big wave’ of COVID-19 infections alongside a rise in ​influenza and other winter illnesses.

Other eligible groups will soon be able to get their flu and COVID-19 jabs from October 3, with online bookings opening on September 23.

Tricia Spedding, Regional Head of Public Health for NHS England North West, said: "Flu can make young children seriously ill during the winter months but the flu vaccine will offer your child the best protection from catching and spreading the virus.

“Vaccines are our best defence from winter illnesses and will help reduce the number of people needing hospital care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If your child is eligible, please contact their GP practice to book their vaccine as soon as possible.”

This month, for the first time ever, the NHS is also offering the RSV vaccine to pregnant women from 28 weeks and older adults aged 75 to 79. Pregnant women are encouraged to book their vaccine via their maternity service or GP practice and older adults should wait to be invited by the NHS.

Last year, the NHS delivered more than 18 million flu vaccinations to adults and children in England.

In line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, those eligible for a flu vaccine this year include:

From September 1:

Pregnant women;

All children aged two or three years on August 31 2024;

Primary school-aged children (from Reception to Year 6);

Secondary school-aged children (from Year 7 to Year 11);

All children in clinical risk groups aged from six months to less than 18 years.

From October 3:

Those aged 65 years and over;

Those aged 18 years to under 65 years in clinical risk groups (as defined by the Green Book);

Those in long-stay residential care homes;

Carers in receipt of carer’s allowance, or those who are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person;

Close contacts of immunocompromised individuals;

Frontline workers in a social care setting without an employer led occupational health scheme including those working for a registered residential care or nursing home, registered domiciliary care providers, voluntary managed hospice providers and those that are employed by those who receive direct payments (personal budgets) or Personal Health budgets, such as Personal Assistants.