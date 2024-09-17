Flu vaccine: NHS urges Wigan parents to protect their children
The NHS in the North West is sending invitations to the group from today (September 17), after the vaccine offer for pregnant women and school children kicked off earlier this month.
It’s important that those eligible come forward when they can to top up their protection ahead of winter, as immunity fades over time and viruses change and adapt each year.
The flu vaccination campaign launched on September 1, with appointments running across autumn and winter to provide vital protection to prevent people from developing serious illnesses and ending up in hospital during the busy winter months.
The flu vaccine is usually given to children aged two to three years old as a quick and painless spray up the nose - without the need for an injection - unless your child cannot have porcine gelatine in medical products, in which case an injected flu vaccine is available as an alternative.
Flu season usually peaks in December and January, so starting vaccinations in autumn will ensure those most at risk are protected during the colder months when people gather indoors and viruses spread.
Last year, during the peak of winter flu cases, data showed there were 2,478 patients in hospital with flu each day in England - 2.5 times higher than compared to the year previous (2,478 w/e 4 February 2024 vs 961 in the same week of 2023).
While Australia’s flu season this year – which is normally a good predictor for how seasonal viruses will play out in the English winter – saw health services manage a ‘big wave’ of COVID-19 infections alongside a rise in influenza and other winter illnesses.
Other eligible groups will soon be able to get their flu and COVID-19 jabs from October 3, with online bookings opening on September 23.
Tricia Spedding, Regional Head of Public Health for NHS England North West, said: "Flu can make young children seriously ill during the winter months but the flu vaccine will offer your child the best protection from catching and spreading the virus.
“Vaccines are our best defence from winter illnesses and will help reduce the number of people needing hospital care.
“If your child is eligible, please contact their GP practice to book their vaccine as soon as possible.”
This month, for the first time ever, the NHS is also offering the RSV vaccine to pregnant women from 28 weeks and older adults aged 75 to 79. Pregnant women are encouraged to book their vaccine via their maternity service or GP practice and older adults should wait to be invited by the NHS.
Last year, the NHS delivered more than 18 million flu vaccinations to adults and children in England.
In line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, those eligible for a flu vaccine this year include:
