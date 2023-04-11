Chloe McMahon, from Goose Green, died in October after struggling with mental ill health, leaving two young daughters.

Carrianne Marie Robinson, one of her closest friends, is now organising a quiz night to mark what would have been her 27th birthday.

Carrianne (left) has organised the quiz in honour of Chloe (right) to raise funds for mental health charity Mind.

Chloe’s love of pub quizzes has been the inspiration for the event and it will be held at VIBE, on King Street, previously Partyhaus – her favourite bar in Wigan town centre.

Money raised will be donated to charity Mind UK, which provides support and advice for people facing mental health problems.

Carrianne said: “It resonates with me due to the fact that me and Chloe had been friends for 15 years and it was all very traumatic, not only for her family but for myself and my children too, who had known her since they were born.”

Carrianne says she has been struggling to get support and hopes that raising money for Mind UK will ensure other people struggling with their mental health will get the help they need.

Chloe's death affected everyone that she left behind.

She said: "I don’t want anyone else’s family or children to have to go through counselling or something similar to this. I know myself that struggling with the PTSD side of it has been awful. I would rather get other people help, as I have been waiting a number of months for an appointment, with one being cancelled the day before.

"This is why people are doing the things that they are doing – you just can’t get help.”

The quiz will be held on Friday, May 12 – the day after Chloe’s birthday – with doors expected to open at 6.30pm and the quiz beginning at 7.30pm.

The owners of VIBE have donated the use of the bar, lights and sound systems for the occasion,.

Wristbands for entry are being sold for £5 and are available by emailing Carrianne at [email protected]

