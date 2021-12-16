GALLERY: Primary school pupils get active with the Wigan Runner

Matthew Melling, also known as the Wigan Runner, joined pupils for a PE lesson

Pupils at St Joseph’s RC Primary School in Wrightington were put through their paces in a PE lesson by a special visitor.

By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 1:08 pm

They were joined by Matthew Melling, who is also known as the Wigan Runner after he pulled on his trainers and ran every day for more than four years.

1. Primary school pupils get active with the Wigan Runner

Children were put through their paces

2. Primary school pupils get active with the Wigan Runner

The session helped children to get active

3. Primary school pupils get active with the Wigan Runner

Knees up!

4. Primary school pupils get active with the Wigan Runner

Matthew Melling led the pupils

