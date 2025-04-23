Get involved: join the adult ADHD consultation now open in Greater Manchester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents across Greater Manchester are being invited to help shape the future of adult ADHD services as NHS Greater Manchester launches an important consultation.

This public consultation is a vital opportunity for individuals with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, their families, carers, and professionals to share their experiences and insights.

ADHD awareness is rising, and demand for diagnosis and support services continues to grow. To meet this demand, it's essential that local services adapt to ensure they are accessible and meet the needs of the community. This consultation provides an opportunity for adults affected by ADHD to say what’s working, what isn’t and where improvements could be made.

Why is change needed?

The proposed changes are in response to several key challenges:

Long waiting times : Demand for ADHD assessments has grown beyond service capacity, and waiting lists are expected to exceed 25,000 people across Greater Manchester without changes to the current system.

: Demand for ADHD assessments has grown beyond service capacity, and waiting lists are expected to exceed 25,000 people across Greater Manchester without changes to the current system. Unequal access : The current model works on a 'first-come, first-served' basis, which makes it harder to get urgent help to the people who need it most. The level of support also depends on where you live, so not everyone gets the same access to care across Greater Manchester.

: The current model works on a 'first-come, first-served' basis, which makes it harder to get urgent help to the people who need it most. The level of support also depends on where you live, so not everyone gets the same access to care across Greater Manchester. Concerns about long-term service quality: Rising costs and an outdated service model highlight the need for change to ensure resources can continue to meet growing demand effectively.

What the new model aims to deliver?

The proposed new adult ADHD model aims to make sure there is:

Faster access to services : ensuring that those at highest clinical risk are seen sooner.

: ensuring that those at highest clinical risk are seen sooner. Fairer access across Greater Manchester helping everyone get the care they need based on their specific needs, not when they requested help.

helping everyone get the care they need based on their specific needs, not when they requested help. A wider range of support options : including self-help tools, peer support, and non-medical interventions alongside medication.

: including self-help tools, peer support, and non-medical interventions alongside medication. A better ADHD service: to manage growing demand so people get the care and support they need, within the financial resources available to the NHS in Greater Manchester.

Your help is essential:

The consultation is open to any adult affected by ADHD, including those waiting for diagnosis, those already receiving support, and professionals working in the field. Your thoughts matter, and this is your chance to influence positive change and support for people with ADHD in Greater Manchester.

How to get involved:

Visit the website to complete the online survey.

Attend one of our community consultation events – details available on the website.

Share your thoughts via email at [email protected]

Follow the conversation on our Instagram and Facebook channels to stay updated and join the conversation.

Don’t miss this opportunity to make a difference. The consultation closes on June 17, so act now and help shape the future of adult ADHD support in Greater Manchester.

Dr Manisha Kumar, chief medical officer, NHS Greater Manchester said:“We know how important it is for people with ADHD to get the right support at the right time. This consultation gives every adult affected by ADHD the chance to share their experiences and help us make sure our services are more accessible, quicker, and better for those who need them most.

“If you need support to get involved or have any questions about the process, please get in touch”.