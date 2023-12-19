Giant milkshake to visit Wigan shopping centre to raise awareness of child obesity

As part of a campaign to raise awareness surrounding child obesity, a giant milkshake will visit The Grand Arcade in Wigan later today (December 19).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The initiative aims to uncover challenges behind child obesity across the borough, with research showing that 39 per cent of children become overweight or obese by the time they reach year 6. The NHS has also released a survey to better understand the thoughts and perspectives of people around the real reasons behind the rise.

The giant milkshake, emblazoned with the words, ‘It’s time for a big shake (up),’ has been designed to draw attention to how excessive junk food advertising and ultra-processed foods are part of a multitude of issues behind the rise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The giant milkshake during a visit to Trafford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents who spot the milkshake on Tuesday December 19, will be encouraged to share their views which can be completed anonymously and takes approximately five minutes to complete.

Rachael Musgrave, Director of Public Health at Wigan Council, said: “The impacts of childhood obesity are serious and can affect a person’s health throughout their life.

“With the increasing availability and advertising of unhealthy food, as well as the fact that healthy choices often cost more, this issue is a big challenge for families.

“That is why we want to work with everyone across our borough to tackle childhood obesity, starting with this survey which gives residents the chance to share their thoughts on what may be the leading causes. This input will be really valuable and I would encourage anyone with five minutes to spare to stop by at the Grand Arcade on Tuesday afternoon, or take part in the survey online.”