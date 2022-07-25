The study also reveals the worst rated surgeries in Wigan.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 72 per cent said they had a good overall experience, down from 83 per cent last year and 82 per cent the year before.

A spokesman for Ipsos said: “During the pandemic, public attitudes towards the NHS were very positive, and there was some evidence of ‘gratitude bias’ with patients adjusting expectations about care at a time when the NHS was under pressure. However, in the latest results, satisfaction with primary care has fallen significantly.”

The survey contacted 2.5m people between January 10 and April 11 this year. Just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29 per cent response rate.

Here we reveal the worst GP surgeries in Wigan borough, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either very bad or fairly bad.

1. Worst rated GP surgeries At Higher Ince Surgery, 36 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as bad

2. Worst rated GP surgeries At Braithwaite Road Surgery in Lowton, 33 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as bad

3. Worst rated GP surgeries At Leigh Family Practice, based at Bridgewater Medical Centre in Leigh, 33 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as bad

4. Worst rated GP surgeries At S Pitalia at Ashton Medical Centre, 29 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as bad