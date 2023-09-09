The annual GP patient survey results are in for 2023, which assesses the performances of local doctors’ surgeries.
Here are the nine health centres in the Wigan borough that have the highest percentage of patients said to have had a “very bad” overall experience.
1. Ince Surgery
When responding to the survey, 15 per cent of patients said they had a very bad experience Photo: submit
2. Lowton and Platt Bridge Surgery
Some 15 per cent of patients at Lowton and Platt Bridge Surgery claimed to have had a very bad experience Photo: submit
3. Rivington Way Surgery, Platt Bridge
Of the patients asked, 14 per cent responded that their experience had been very bad Photo: submit
4. Old Henry Street Medical Centre, Leigh
In total, 11 per cent said their experience had been very bad Photo: submit