The result of the GP patient survey revealed 16 per cent of patients at Westleigh Medical Practice said they had a "very bad" experience
GP patient survey 2023: The 9 worst rated doctor’s surgeries in Wigan

The annual GP patient survey results are in for 2023, which assesses the performances of local doctors’ surgeries.
By Matt Pennington
Published 9th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST

Here are the nine health centres in the Wigan borough that have the highest percentage of patients said to have had a “very bad” overall experience.

When responding to the survey, 15 per cent of patients said they had a very bad experience

1. Ince Surgery

When responding to the survey, 15 per cent of patients said they had a very bad experience Photo: submit

Some 15 per cent of patients at Lowton and Platt Bridge Surgery claimed to have had a very bad experience

2. Lowton and Platt Bridge Surgery

Some 15 per cent of patients at Lowton and Platt Bridge Surgery claimed to have had a very bad experience Photo: submit

Of the patients asked, 14 per cent responded that their experience had been very bad

3. Rivington Way Surgery, Platt Bridge

Of the patients asked, 14 per cent responded that their experience had been very bad Photo: submit

In total, 11 per cent said their experience had been very bad

4. Old Henry Street Medical Centre, Leigh

In total, 11 per cent said their experience had been very bad Photo: submit

