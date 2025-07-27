The latest GP patient survey, carried out by Ipsos for NHS England, found 75 per cent of respondents across the country had a good experience at their practice, up slightly from 74 per cent in 2024.
A total of 2.72m people were invited to take part between December 30 and April 1, with 25.8 per cent responding.
They could choose whether their overall experience at their surgery was “very good”, “good”, “neither good nor poor”, “fairly poor” or “very poor”.
Here we reveal the GP practices in Wigan borough which were voted as the best by you.
Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said they were “very good".
