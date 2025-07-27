GP patient survey: the 12 highest rated doctors' surgeries in Wigan borough

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 27th Jul 2025, 12:30 BST
The best rated GP surgeries in Wigan borough have been revealed.

The latest GP patient survey, carried out by Ipsos for NHS England, found 75 per cent of respondents across the country had a good experience at their practice, up slightly from 74 per cent in 2024.

A total of 2.72m people were invited to take part between December 30 and April 1, with 25.8 per cent responding.

They could choose whether their overall experience at their surgery was “very good”, “good”, “neither good nor poor”, “fairly poor” or “very poor”.

Here we reveal the GP practices in Wigan borough which were voted as the best by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said they were “very good".

According to the results of the GP patient survey

1. Best rated GP surgeries

According to the results of the GP patient survey Photo: Mixed

Dr Zaman, based at Worsley Mesnes Health Centre, was rated as very good by 87 per cent of respondents to the survey

2. Best rated GP surgeries

Dr Zaman, based at Worsley Mesnes Health Centre, was rated as very good by 87 per cent of respondents to the survey Photo: Google

At Premier Health Team, based at Bridgewater Medical Centre in Leigh, 84 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as very good

3. Best rated GP surgeries

At Premier Health Team, based at Bridgewater Medical Centre in Leigh, 84 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as very good Photo: Michelle Adamson

At Astley General Practice, 74 per cent of people responding to the survey said their overall experience was very good

4. Best rated GP surgeries

At Astley General Practice, 74 per cent of people responding to the survey said their overall experience was very good Photo: Google Street View

