GP patient survey: the 12 worst rated doctors' surgeries in Wigan borough

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 04:55 BST
New figures show patient satisfaction with GP services has improved – but not everyone was happy with their experiences.

The latest GP patient survey, carried out by Ipsos for NHS England, found 75 per cent of respondents had a good experience at their practice, up slightly from 74 per cent in 2024.

A total of 2.72m people were invited to take part between December 30 and April 1, with 25.8 per cent responding.

They could choose whether their overall experience at their surgery was “very good”, “good”, “neither good nor poor”, “fairly poor” or “very poor”.

Here we reveal the GP practices in Wigan borough which were voted as the worst by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said they were “very poor".

1. Worst rated GP surgeries

At Golborne Surgery, 17 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their experience as very poor

2. Worst rated GP surgeries

At Golborne Surgery, 17 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their experience as very poor Photo: Submitted

Fifteen per cent of patients who responded to the survey reported their experience at Boothstown Medical Centre, based at Parr Bridge Health and Well-being Centre, was very poor

3. Worst rated GP surgeries

Fifteen per cent of patients who responded to the survey reported their experience at Boothstown Medical Centre, based at Parr Bridge Health and Well-being Centre, was very poor Photo: Google Street View

At Dr Tun and Partners, based at Hindley Health Centre, 14 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their experience as very poor

4. Worst rated GP surgeries

At Dr Tun and Partners, based at Hindley Health Centre, 14 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their experience as very poor Photo: Google

