That’s according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

The survey contacted 2.4 million people last year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

The results reveal the worst surgeries in Wigan and beyond.

Across the country, 83 per cent of people described their overall experience as “very good” or “fairly good”, slightly higher than the previous year’s rate of 81.8 per cent.

But two in five (42 per cent) admitted to avoiding making an appointment when they had needed one.

The most common reason for this was not wanting to be a burden on the NHS, followed by not wanting to catch coronavirus.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the GP practices in NHS Wigan Borough Clinical Commissioning Group’s area which were voted the worst by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said they were “very poor".

1. Worst GP surgeries There were 392 survey forms sent out to patients at Poplar Street Surgery, based at Tyldesley Health Centre. The response rate was 30.61 per cent. Of these, 9.43 per cent said it was very poor and 5.48 per cent said it was fairly poor.

2. Worst GP surgeries There were 363 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr S Pitalia's practice at Ashton Medical Centre. The response rate was 33.33 per cent. Of these, 8.09 per cent said it was very poor and 10.98 per cent said it was fairly poor.

3. Worst GP surgeries There were 333 survey forms sent out to patients at Braithwaite Road Surgery in Lowton. The response rate was 36.34 per cent. Of these, 7.93 per cent said it was very poor and 6.75 per cent said it was fairly poor.

4. Worst GP surgeries There were 388 survey forms sent out to patients at Bee Fold Medical Centre in Atherton. The response rate was 34.02 per cent. Of these, 6.55 per cent said it was very poor and 8.22 per cent said it was fairly poor.