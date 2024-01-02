GP surgeries in Greater Manchester could have hundreds of thousands of 'ghost patients'

GP surgeries in Greater Manchester could be receiving payments for hundreds of thousands of patients who may not exist, new figures suggest.

So-called “ghost patients” occur when more people are registered with GP practices in the area than the estimated population.

NHS Digital figures show 3.24m patients were registered at GP surgeries in the NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care Board area as of November 1.

However, Office for National Statistics population figures from the census suggest 2.87m people lived in the area in 2021, meaning approximately 376,000 ghost patients are registered with GP practices.

Some of the disparity could be down to changes in the population, such as people moving away.

There were 62.9m patients registered at a GP practice in England, but the latest estimates put the country's population at 57.1m people in 2022, meaning there could be around 5.8m ghost patients.

The Taxpayers’ Alliance said the public is unfairly subsidising GP practices for patients who may not even exist. It called for lists to be amended if unknown users cannot be found.

GP surgeries received an average of £164.64 per registered patient annually, meaning practices in Greater Manchester could have received around £61.8m for patients who do not exist in the last year.

Nationally, taxpayers may be paying £962m per year for patients who might not exist.

Dr Victoria Tzortziou-Brown, vice-chairman of the Royal College of GPs, said: "GP practices try hard to keep their patient lists as up-to-date as possible, but this relies on timely and accurate information about the movement of patients so that individuals are not inappropriately removed from a GP list.

"So-called ‘ghost patients’ are nothing sinister and are not a case of surgeries deliberately profiting by keeping patients on their lists when they shouldn't be there – they are a records management issue."

Dr Tzortziou-Brown said list inflation, which incorrectly increases the count of patients, and under-coverage – such as babies being recorded against their parents' records and so are not included in the National Patient Register until formally registered – are among the reasons why GP practices have ghost patients.