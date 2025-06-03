Greater Manchester residents asked to share views on eye care services

NHS Greater Manchester is calling on residents to share their experiences of using eye care (ophthalmology) services as part of a region-wide evaluation aimed at improving care for people with eye disorders.

This eight-week listening exercise, running until July 25, will help NHS GM better understand how current ophthalmology services are working and where improvements can be made. People can take part by completing an online survey, attending a local engagement session, or arranging a one-to-one call with a trained engagement specialist.

Ophthalmology services include the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of eye conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and urgent eye problems. Many patients are referred into these services by GPs, optometrists or specialists managing conditions like diabetes.

Katherine Sheerin, Chief Commissioning Officer at NHS Greater Manchester, said: “We want to hear directly from people across Greater Manchester about their experiences with eye care services. As demand for these services continues to grow, your feedback is more important than ever.

“What you tell us will help shape a new Greater Manchester Ophthalmology Strategy – a plan focused on delivering faster, fairer, and more personalised care that truly meets the needs of our communities. We're committed to creating services that are inclusive, sustainable, and designed with patients at the heart.”

NHS GM will also be working with local voluntary and community sector organisations who support people with visual impairments or eye conditions, as well as visiting clinics and eye health services across the region to hear from patients directly.

All feedback gathered during the engagement period will be used to inform the development of a new strategy for eye health services in Greater Manchester. A full report will be submitted to the NHS Greater Manchester board to help guide future planning and decision-making.

How to Take Part

Residents and patients can take part in the engagement exercise in the following ways:

Complete the online survey at: Project: Ophthalmology Services Review | Greater Manchester Integrated Care Partnership

Join a face-to-face engagement session (dates and locations available online)

Request a phone conversation with an engagement specialist

For more information or to arrange a conversation for yourself or your community group, please email: [email protected]