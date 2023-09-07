Watch more videos on Shots!

Shaun Houghton, from Worsley Mesnes, was admitted to Atherleigh Park in Leigh twice in November, as he battled mental health problems.

But he decided to self-discharge during his second stay and his body was found early the next day at an Orrell memorial to his 17-year-old sister Charlotte Guy, who died there in 2017.

The Wigan Post has now obtained data using the Freedom of Information Act revealing how many patients chose to discharge themselves from the hospital’s care. During 2022, some 29 people left against medical advice.

Shaun Houghton, 35, died on December 1, just hours after leaving Atherleigh Park

Of those, 22 self-discharged before treatment was complete, meaning people still struggling with serious mental health problems were not getting vital care.

Atherleigh Park opened in 2017 to provide inpatient care for people with complex mental health needs, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and severe depression.

Patients can sometimes be forced to stay under the Mental Health Act – known as “sectioning” – but this can only be done under certain circumstances and many patients attend voluntarily.

An inquest held earlier this year looking into the death of 35-year-old Mr Houghton, concluded he died by hanging, but his intentions were “unclear”.

Atherleigh Park in Leigh

During the hearing, it was revealed Atherleigh Park does not have a formal policy for when someone wants to leave against medical advice.

A junior doctor, who had spent just four months working in psychiatry, spoke to Mr Houghton before he left, but did not refer to a senior colleague, which aligned with training he had received.

But a consultant on another ward told the inquest that junior staff would speak to him before allowing a patient to leave.

Coroner Prof Dr Alan Walsh was so concerned by what he heard that he issued a regulation 28 Prevention of Future Deaths report, urging Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust (GMMH) to make changes.

He asked bosses to review the policy for self-discharge or discharges against medical advice and consider a written policy for all units, plus a staff check-list.

Mr Houghton’s brother Dean said: “It’s hard to hear Shaun’s self-discharge is not an isolated incident. Looking at these figures, it’s likely that vulnerable people are leaving without finishing treatment and without their regular medication to take with them.

"While I understand self-discharges cannot be stopped in most cases, I can only hope that the regulation as a result of my brother’s inquest will ensure better processes are followed in these situations to prevent any further deaths.”

A GMMH spokesperson said: “We would like to express our deepest sympathy to Shaun’s family and everyone who cared for him.

“We note the findings of the Coroner and recognise there is more to be done to improve our services and we will respond to the Coroner’s request under Regulation 28 (PFD) once this has been received.