Hard-working staff will be honoured for commitment to palliative and end-of-life care in Wigan

A total of 14 awards will be handed out at a ceremony on Friday, October 7, organised by the practice development team at the new Wigan Borough Palliative and End-of-Life Care Learning Hub, based at Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

The annual event traditionally recognises the work of care settings such as residential and nursing homes, but has been extended for the first time so all health and social care professionals in Wigan can be nominated for their contributions.

Staff from Jah Jireh at the 2019 awards at Leigh Sports Village

The ceremony, taking place at Leigh Sports Village, recognises the commitment and passion among workers to improve palliative and end-of-life care for their patients, residents and service users.

Among those nominated are care homes, GPs, district nurses, domiciliary carers and hospital workers.

Debbie Jones, practice development team lead at the hub, said: “We are delighted to be able to hold our annual awards ceremony face-to-face once again and recognise the excellent work taking place across our borough in the field of palliative and end-of-life care.

“The pandemic highlighted just how important education and training in palliative and end-of-life care is. Some health and social care professionals were caring for dying people for the very first time; all health and social care professionals faced unique challenges.

“The ceremony will recognise these local heroes who go that extra mile and strive to develop their knowledge and skills so that they can provide the very best care for some of the most vulnerable people in our community.”

Awards will be: non-clinical staff member of the year; dignity champion; health care assistant/support worker of the year; senior carer/lead of the year; nursing assistant/care home assistant practitioner; nurse of the year; deputy manager/clinical lead of the year; peer nominated; patient/resident/family nominated; most innovative setting; special recognition; committee nominated staff member/team; manager of the year; and care setting/service of the year.