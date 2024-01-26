Health bosses urge Wigan parents to ensure children are vaccinated as measles cases rise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An NHS campaign has been launched to protect children from measles, mumps and rubella, which can cause them to become seriously unwell.

NHS figures show more than 3.4m children in England are unprotected and at risk of catching the diseases.

The World Health Organisation warned there has been an almost 45-fold rise in cases of measles across Europe, while vaccination rates in England are dropping.

Figures released by UKHSA show there have been 216 confirmed measles cases and 103 probable cases in the West Midlands since October 1.

Health bosses are focusing on getting more youngsters vaccinated, with all parents of children aged six to 11 contacted to make an appointment for their missed MMR vaccine.

Rachael Musgrave, Wigan Council’s director of public health, said: “Through vaccination, diseases that were previously common are now rare and millions of people each year are protected from severe illness and death. Unfortunately, when the take-up of vaccine drops in communities, we do see resurgences of infectious diseases that can cause serious illness, as we currently are seeing in the UK with measles.

“Measles is highly infectious, can easily spread between people and for some people it can cause serious problems. There’s no specific medical treatment for measles, so it’s important to get vaccinated as it’s the best protection against becoming seriously unwell.

“If you or your child haven’t yet been vaccinated with both doses, you should contact your GP practice to book a free appointment as soon as you can. Your GP will also be able to check if you are unsure.

“In Wigan, we also have a catch-up programme of MMR vaccination delivery in our schools. Delivery is being phased, with an initial focus on areas with lower take-up of vaccination. Parents can access this programme by filling out consent forms that are being sent via their child’s school. Catch-up clinics will also be offered in local communities for any child who missed out at school."

She urged people to look out for signs of measles, which can include cold-like symptoms, a rash a few days later and small spots in the mouth.

Anyone thought to have measles should get an urgent GP appointment, but should not go to the surgery or other healthcare setting without calling ahead.

Dr Helen Wall, clinical director for population health at NHS Greater Manchester, said: “We have not had a confirmed case in our city-region since October, but we are ensuring adequate infection prevention and control measures in our clinical settings, including GP practices and hospitals, and that appropriate isolation and contact tracing procedures are in place.

“Measles is very infectious and can spread rapidly among communities, such as schools, if people have not had at least one dose of the MMR vaccine. Children who get measles can become very ill and some will suffer life-changing complications.