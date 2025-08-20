Health Column: A better experience for mental health support when you need it most

The way emergency mental health care is delivered at Wigan’s A&E Department at Royal Albert Edward Infirmary has transformed —making it faster, safer, and in a better environment. The changes are part of a joint project between Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) and Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust (GMMH). Their work has been so impactful, it’s been shortlisted for two national Nursing Times Awards 2025.

When someone attends A&E in Wigan, WWL’s triage staff will first assess their needs. Where they need mental health support, they will then be referred on to GMMH’s Mental Health Liaison Team (MHLT). A mental health practitioner will then provide a full mental health assessment and work together with the patient to create an action plan to best help them.

Previously, patients had to wait in the busy waiting area while handwritten referral forms were scanned and emailed to the mental health team—a process that could take over an hour. This kind of environment could cause additional distress for the person and longer waiting times meant sometimes they decided to leave A&E without being seen.

Now, thanks to a new digital referral system, patients are being connected with mental health clinicians in just minutes. The system automatically fills in patient details and sends referrals instantly to the Mental Health Liaison Team (MHLT), who are based right inside the A&E department - in a separate, dedicated space called the Makerfield Suite, which opened in 2023.

The Makerfield Suite

The Makerfield Suite is a calm and comfortable space within the hospital where patients can speak with a mental health clinician from the MHLT who will fully assess their needs. Together, they create a personalised plan to help the patient move forward safely and with support.

This initiative was built by nurses who saw the need for change and worked together to make it happen.

Now, the new system is making a real difference for people in the Wigan Borough:

Referrals now take an average of 4 minutes, down from 68.

GMMH and WWL staff at Wigan A&E.

Assessments on average are completed in under an hour, compared to nearly two and a half hours before.

More patients are being directed to the right support, with 85% now accessing the dedicated mental health space.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, support is available. To find out more about the services available in the Wigan Borough, visit www.gmmh.nhs.uk/wigan-services or speak with your GP.

If you need urgent mental health support – for example if you feel unsafe, distressed, or severely worried - there are alternatives to A&E which could improve your experience and help you avoid the busy Emergency Department altogether. You can contact your local urgent mental health service by calling NHS 111 and selecting mental health option 2. You will be connected to a mental health practitioner who will ensure you receive the right support. You can call on behalf or yourself or someone else. It is open all day and night, 365 days per year and it is free of charge.

In emergency situations where there is an immediate risk to life, you should always contact 999 or go to A&E.