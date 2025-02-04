Health column: Keeping well during the winter months

Winter brings chilly days and longer nights, and it’s important we continue looking after ourselves and help our loved ones to stay well during these cold months.

There are lots of simple things we can all do to keep well and protect each other from seasonal illnesses.

With lots of great green spaces in the borough there are plenty of opportunities to get out and about, which can boost your energy and mood, help you sleep better and reduce the risks of a range of health conditions.

A simple 10-minute’ walk each day means you will get exposure to natural light.

From walks and adventure sites at Haigh Hall to local parks such as Alexandra Park, Jubilee Park and Mesnes Park, Wigan Borough is packed with opportunities to get out and about in nature.

We also have our Greenheart areas to explore such as Pennington Flash’s tranquil waters and surrounding marshland.

Winter illnesses are unpleasant and disruptive but usually harmless and only result in mild symptoms.

But people around us who are more vulnerable – whether it be pregnant women, the young, older people or people with pre-existing medical conditions – can be more seriously affected.

Vaccination is our best defence against viruses and illnesses, and Flu, Covid-19, and MMR vaccines offer protection for you and your loved ones.

If you are eligible, these can be booked by simply contacting your GP surgery. Also, don’t forget that handwashing is an easy and effective way to stop the spread of germs.

Keeping warm over the winter months can also help to prevent colds, flu and more serious health problems such as heart attacks, strokes, pneumonia and depression.

The ideal temperature is around 18c. Heating homes over the winter can be challenging so if you’re struggling to keep your house warm, help and advice can be found on the council’s ‘Here For You’ webpage.

As the nights are longer, our mental health and wellbeing can be affected by the winter season too. It’s important to make sure we check in with loved ones and neighbours to see how they’re doing.

Remember to take time for yourself to do the things you enjoy.

More information about support for mental health and wellbeing can be found at: www.wigan.gov.uk/mentalhealth

Let’s all continue to stay well this winter!