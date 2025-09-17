Health chiefs are urging people in Wigan to roll up their sleeves and get protected with seasonal vaccinations this winter.

It’s not just flu that doctors are warning about this winter. Three other seasonal vaccines are also being urged for older and at-risk groups; shingles, pneumococcal (IPD) and RSV.

Around 50,000 shingles cases hit over-70s in England and Wales every year, with almost a third of patients developing long-lasting nerve pain called post-herpetic neuralgia. In severe cases, shingles can be fatal, with one in 1,000 over-70s dying from it.

The vaccine is now offered from age 65 in stages, as well as to those severely immunosuppressed from age 18.

Residents are urged to get their flu jab this winter

Pneumococcal (IPD) can cause pneumonia, meningitis, and sepsis, killing thousands every year. More than 5,000 cases of invasive pneumococcal disease are diagnosed annually in England, mainly affecting the very young, elderly and those with chronic conditions.

All adults aged 65 and over, plus those aged 2–64 in clinical risk groups, are eligible.

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) is a major cause of respiratory illness in infants and older adults. It is behind 175,000 GP visits and up to 7,500 deaths among older adults in England and Wales every winter, mostly in people over 75.

From this year, all adults aged 75–79 will be called for the vaccine, with pregnant women also eligible.

This winter, the free NHS flu jab is being offered to those most at risk, including everyone aged 65 and over, children aged two and three, and all primary school pupils plus some secondary school students in years seven to 11. Pregnant women, care home residents, people with certain medical conditions (including babies over six months old), carers, those living with immunocompromised people, and frontline health and social care workers are also encouraged to get protected.

In the past 12 months, SSP Health teams have already delivered nearly 25,000 flu vaccinations across the North West, helping thousands of patients stay safe.

They have delivered 35,221 immunisations across the region, not just for flu, but for measles, shingles and other preventable illnesses.

And in total they’ve delivered over one million jabs to people in the area.

Nationally, flu leads to an average of around 17,000 deaths in England each year and since the start of 2025.

SSP Health CEO Andy Scaife said: “Vaccines are one of the best protections we’ve got, for ourselves, our families and our neighbours.

“We want people to enjoy the winter season without the worry of flu, measles, or other preventable illnesses. Getting your jab is quick, safe and could make all the difference.

“We know life is busy, but getting vaccinated is one of the most important things you can do for your health. If you’re eligible, don’t put it off. Book your jab and give yourself peace of mind for the winter months.”

SSP is currently offering flu jabs to pregnant women and children, with all other eligible groups being able to get theirs from October 1.

For more information and to book your vaccine visit https://www.ssphealth.com/