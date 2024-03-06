Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Latest data shows that in the North West fewer than 75% of girls, and fewer than 70% of boys are fully vaccinated by year 10, leaving them unprotected against the HPV virus which can be the cause of some cancers.

Vaccinating both girls and boys against HPV in schools and community clinics is helping the NHS reach its pledge to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040.

Parents are being urged to make sure their children get the jab

Following updated guidance last year, the NHS updated its HPV vaccination programme to a single dose instead of two doses for most under 25s, making it easier than ever for young people and parents of 12-13 year olds to ensure they are protected.

Last year, the NHS pledged to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040, but this relies on as many young people as possible having the potentially life-saving HPV vaccination, alongside increasing cervical screening uptake.

Although there was an increase in the number of young people fully vaccinated in the North West, at the end of the last academic year, almost 25,000 year 10s were not fully vaccinated against HPV.

Tricia Spedding, Deputy Head of Public Health at NHS England – North West said: “Now that the HPV vaccine has moved to just a single dose for under-25s, it’s easier than ever to get your children protected.

“The HPV vaccine helps protect against a range of cancers, including cervical, head and neck, anal and genital cancers, which can affect both boys and girls, and since its introduction, the HPV vaccine is already thought to have saved thousands of lives.