Health Matters - Keeping yourself well this winter

Dr Alison Quinn, Clinical Director for Intensive Care at Wrightington, Wigan & Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL).

Looking out of the window as the first flakes of snow of the year fall, it feels like winter is truly upon us. Whilst there’s something quite beautiful about the season, it can certainly bring health challenges.

At WWL we’re already feeling ‘winter busy’ in our hospitals as we start to see an increase in patients with common winter viruses, such as flu, coughs and colds, as well as norovirus (winter vomiting bug), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and bronchiolitis in babies, as well as injuries related to the ice and cold.

So, what can we do to keep ourselves and our family well? In summer we tend to be motivated to exercise and eat healthily, but this often fades in the winter months when we feel less inspired to get out in the fresh air and we reach for the mince pies before the fresh fruit and vegetables.

It’s important to give a bit more thought to incorporating more plant-based options into our diet and ensuring that we manage at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week, to ensure that our body is in the most tip-top condition to help us to fight off the common infections and to avoid chronic ill-health.

Smoking, vaping and drinking alcohol beyond the recommended limits can all have negative effects on our immune system, so although we tend to save our resolutions to the New Year, there’s no time like the present to start making steps towards a healthier lifestyle.

It is also important for those of us who are eligible for our flu vaccination to get a the jab – not only to protect ourselves, but more vulnerable friends and family around us. RSV vaccinations are also available to the over 75s and pregnant women, to protect our older adult population and new-born babies via the immunity that they acquire from their mum.

If you start to feel poorly, try to keep to yourself and avoid socialising, particularly where there may be individuals with underlying health conditions or extremes of age, as these people struggle to fight off simple infections.

For colds and flu, always remember ‘catch it, bin it, kill it’. Use a disposable tissue when blowing your nose, cover your mouth when coughing and wash your hands to reduce the spread of germs. The same rules apply to the vomiting bugs, where strict handwashing with soap and water is particularly important.

For symptom control, ask a friend or family member to call to your local pharmacy, for advice on medicines, depending on any other medical conditions you may have.

Antibiotics don’t help with viral illnesses like most coughs, colds and the winter vomiting bug, so management is mostly around symptom control. Try to get plenty of rest, stay hydrated and eat small healthy snacks as you feel able. Simple home remedies, like a hot honey and lemon drink, go a long way to easing symptoms such as sore throat or tickly cough.

Most winter illnesses are manageable at home, however, if you have a persistently high temperature beyond three days, feel short of breath or have chest pain, or your symptoms persist longer than expected, please seek advice from a medical professional. If you have a long-term health condition or are immunocompromised, please follow your usual advice from your healthcare provider.

Sometimes just the basics of keeping warm and eating well can be difficult. Please remember if you are struggling that there are services available to help. Our partners at Wigan Council offer a list of local ‘Warm Spaces’ and give advice on feeding your family. These can be found on the Council’s website.

Whilst we all know that healthcare services are very busy over winter, please remember we are here for you if needed and we wish you a happy and healthy winter season.