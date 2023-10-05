Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite being classed as clinically at risk due to pregnancy weakening the immune system, a lot of women don’t get both vaccinations due to the concerns of receiving too many during this time.

Studies courtesy of MBRACE-UK and UKOSS have shown that those that are pregnant when acquiring covid-19 have shown poorer clinical outcomes for those who were unvaccinated including increased hospitalisation and new born premature delivery.

The National Health Service are urging pregnant women to receive their vaccines

At points in time during the pandemic data showed that almost 20 per cent of the most critically ill ICU patients were unvaccinated pregnant women.

Dr Helen Wall, Clinical Director for Population Health at NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care said: “We know that a lot of women can be nervous about having jabs during their pregnancy but the risks of not being vaccinated are all too often understated. As a mother and GP I want to encourage pregnant women to seek out a vaccine for both covid and flu this autumn as our hospitalisation rates for both already begin to climb. The growing evidence of harm of both virus’ in pregnant women is quite alarming, whilst we have successfully vaccinated and protected over 1 million pregnant women with covid vaccine worldwide and may more against flu for years.

“Vaccinations are our best defence against flu and COVID-19, ahead of what could be a very challenging winter with the rise of the new variant.

“That’s why I urge anyone who is pregnant to please come forward as soon as possible to ensure you have the extra protection needed to keep you and your baby safe.

“There will be many sites all over Greater Manchester offering both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, so we encourage people to get both – either at the same time or separately.

“Being symptomatic with covid is also much more miserable while pregnant and unable to self-medicate a fever and aches and pains and I am already meeting pregnant women in practice who are suffering.”

The programme was initially set to start in October, but has been brought forward a month following an announcement by the Department of Health and Social Care and the UK Health Security Agency on the risks posed by the new BA.2.86 variant.

Wherever possible, vaccinations for flu and COVID-19 will be offered at the same time – making it easier and more convenient for people to get vital protection from both viruses ahead of winter. But they will also be offered separately.