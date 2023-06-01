The closure of Dr Tun and Partners’ branch surgery in 2018 left patients in Hindley Green having to travel to medical centres in Hindley or Leigh.

But that has now changed, as a pop-up clinic was launched at The Bethel Community Centre, in Hindley Green, on Thursday, June 1.

Covid-19 booster jabs will be provided at the clinic

Ward councillor John Vickers said: “Hindley Green has a population of over 11,000, with many young families and elderly people. It’s unacceptable that we should have had no medical provision on our own doorstep for so long, forcing residents to make often multiple journeys on public transport.

"When I was elected, I promised to do something about this. I haven’t forgotten that promise and although it's been a long and complicated process, I didn’t give up. I highlighted the inequality of our position in Hindley Green and the negative impact on our community's well-being to Greater Manchester Integrated Care and Leigh and Wigan’s primary care networks and I am very pleased that the first clinic will be held on Thursday, June 1 from 2pm to 5pm at The Bethel Community Centre.

"This initial session is for Hindley Green post code GP referral for Covid boosters and will be expanded to offer other services and treatments.

"I'd like to thank all the agencies involved in bringing this much-needed service to Hindley Green and am looking forward to working with them taking the project forward for the benefit of all our community.”

If the first pop-up clinic proves to be a success, it is hoped more services will return to the area.

Dr Tim Dalton, a GP and associate medical director for Wigan at NHS Greater Manchester, said: “It is great that local GP practices, through Hindley and Leigh primary care networks, are working with councillors in Hindley Green to explore how they can deliver pop-up clinics in The Bethel Community Centre.