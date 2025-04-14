Helping hayfever sufferers breathe easier this season
Pollen from trees, grasses, and weeds is a major trigger, causing symptoms like sneezing, itchy eyes, and congestion that can disrupt daily life. For many people, hayfever isn’t just a seasonal nuisance, it can impact work, school performance, and even lead to more serious conditions like asthma.
With pollen levels on the rise, NHS Greater Manchester is sharing simple ways to help manage symptoms and side effects.
"Many people confuse hayfever symptoms with colds, but recognising the difference can help in choosing the right treatment," says Dr Manisha Kumar, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Greater Manchester.
"Simple measures like checking daily pollen forecasts, keeping windows closed, and starting antihistamines early, can significantly reduce discomfort. If symptoms persist, don’t suffer in silence, speak to a pharmacist or your GP for the best treatment options."
Here are some simple tips for coping with hayfever and seasonal allergies this spring:
Check Pollen Counts Daily
Monitor local pollen forecasts and try to stay indoors on high-pollen days, especially in the morning and early evening when levels tend to peak. Use the new Met Office pollen website to get pollen forecasts for five days ahead across the whole of the UK. When outdoors, wear sunglasses to limit pollen exposure to your eyes.
Keep Windows Closed
Reduce pollen exposure by keeping windows and doors shut at home and in the car.
Change Clothes and Shower After Being Outdoors
Pollen can cling to your hair, skin, and clothing. Rinsing off and changing into fresh clothes after spending time outside can help prevent symptoms from worsening.
Use Allergy Medications
Antihistamines, nasal sprays, and eye drops can help control symptoms. Start taking them before pollen season peaks for maximum effectiveness. Consult a pharmacist or your GP for the best options. If after taking over-the-counter medication correctly and for a period of time and it hasn’t made a difference, speak your GP as you may need to be referred to a specialist.
Be Aware of Other Allergies
Not all allergies are related to hayfever, some people have allergic reactions to stings from bees, wasps, and mosquito bites. Use insect repellent, cover exposed skin, and carry antihistamines if you’re prone to allergic reactions.
Warm and damp conditions can encourage mould to grow, which can trigger allergies and make asthma worse. Keep indoor areas well-ventilated and clean damp areas regularly to prevent mould build-up.
If symptoms persist or worsen, seek advice from your GP or a pharmacist.
You can get more allergy information from the NHS website and Allergy UK.