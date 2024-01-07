Nursing and care homes look after some of the most vulnerable members of society.
With many across the borough, it is crucial to know which provide the best care for its residents. We have put together a list of the best 17, thanks to ratings on carehome.co.uk.
1. Worthington Lake
Located in Standish, Worthington Lake has a perfect score of 10 and specialises in care for dementia Photo: submit
2. Belong Wigan
Belong Wigan, Miller Lane, offers facilities and a vibrant programme of community events and has achieved a rating of 9.9 Photo: submit
3. Lakeside Nursing & Residential Home
With a 9.9 rating, Lakeside Nursing & Residential Home provides a range of support for residents Photo: submit
4. Greenacres
Also in Standish, Greenacres has achieved a rating of 9.8 Photo: submit