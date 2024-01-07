News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Here are 17 of the top rated care homes in and around Wigan

Nursing and care homes look after some of the most vulnerable members of society.
By Matt Pennington
Published 7th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT

With many across the borough, it is crucial to know which provide the best care for its residents. We have put together a list of the best 17, thanks to ratings on carehome.co.uk.

Located in Standish, Worthington Lake has a perfect score of 10 and specialises in care for dementia

1. Worthington Lake

Located in Standish, Worthington Lake has a perfect score of 10 and specialises in care for dementia Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Belong Wigan, Miller Lane, offers facilities and a vibrant programme of community events and has achieved a rating of 9.9

2. Belong Wigan

Belong Wigan, Miller Lane, offers facilities and a vibrant programme of community events and has achieved a rating of 9.9 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
With a 9.9 rating, Lakeside Nursing & Residential Home provides a range of support for residents

3. Lakeside Nursing & Residential Home

With a 9.9 rating, Lakeside Nursing & Residential Home provides a range of support for residents Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Also in Standish, Greenacres has achieved a rating of 9.8

4. Greenacres

Also in Standish, Greenacres has achieved a rating of 9.8 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page